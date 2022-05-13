'BJP keeping India in permanent state of polarisation'

BJP keeping India in permanent state of polarisation, instilling fear: Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi said that she was aware of recent poll defeats, but was not nervous

IANS
IANS, Udaipur,
  • May 13 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 16:01 ist
Media personnel listen to the virtual address of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', in Udaipur. Credit: PTI photo

In her inaugural address at the Congress 'Chintan Shivir' on Friday, Sonia Gandhi targetted the BJP and alleged that the party was constantly 'playing the polarisation game and instilling fear in the public'.

She said, "By now it has become abundantly and painfully clear what Prime Minister Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan maximum governance, minimum government. It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting victimising and often brutalising the minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of our Republic."

Read | At Chintan Shivir, Sonia Gandhi agrees change within Congress 'need of the hour'

The Congress interim President said the country was looking at the party and the Congressmen should give one message of unity from here outside, but can speak freely inside the party's various forums.

Gandhi said that she was aware of recent poll defeats, but was not nervous as the party will choose the path of struggle despite all the challenges.

Indian Politics
India
Congress
Sonia Gandhi

