BJP launches minority outreach programme ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

In an attempt to create a beneficiary support base among the minorities ahead of the next General Elections, the BJP has launched a targeted outreach campaign aimed at Muslim women and spiritual leaders across the country with a special emphasis on 65 minority-dominated Lok Sabha seats.

As part of the drive, the BJP Minority Morcha is reaching out to as many as 200 Muslim women in every district, who will be told about the Modi government’s policies and programs on women empowerment, including the abolition of triple talaq, Swachch Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

“In every district, we will reach out to 150–200 Muslim women, and take their suggestions on what else can the party do for them,” BJP minority morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui told DH.

The party has also drawn up a plan to connect with sufis, seers, and other spiritual leaders within the community. A district-wise list of over 500 “dharma gurus” among Muslim, Sikh, and Christian religious leaders has been prepared for the outreach.

In March, the party organized a 'Sufi Saint Samvad' or conference where the BJP minority wing trained over 153 volunteers to carry out dialogue with spiritual leaders.

“These 153 leaders will reach out to dharam gurus in masjids and dargahs, gurudwaras, and churches to take our message in minority communities,” Siddiqui said.

The morcha is also trying to strike an online connect with the minority population—especially the youth on issues like employment generation—through the SARAL App.

The BJP contends that 10 per cent reservation for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), has added two lakh additional seats across 158 centrally funded higher education institutions and poorer sections within the community also stand to gain from this affirmative action implemented by the Modi government.

The party has been making a concerted effort to reach out to minority communities, especially after PM Modi asked party leaders to reach out to Pasmanda Muslims at the BJP National Executive in July last year.

The minority wing is also hopeful that more minority leaders will be given tickets in the upcoming Lok Sabha as the party currently does not have any Muslim face among its Lok Sabha MPs.

“What is the point of development if we do not have strong religious ties? For the BJP, religion is a foundation for a strong country. We are also reaching out to intellectuals, non-political personalities, farmers,” Siddiqui said.