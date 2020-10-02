Hazra, who wanted to 'Covid hug' Mamata, tests positive

BJP leader Anupam Hazra, who threatened to give Mamata Banerjee 'Covid hug' tests positive for infection

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 02 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 17:00 ist
BJP leader Anupam Hazra. Credit: Twitter/ Anupam Hazra

BJP leader Anupam Hazra, who had threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he got infected with Covid-19, has tested positive for the disease, health officials said.

Hazra, who has recently been appointed as a national secretary of the saffron party, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday, they said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

He had complained of uneasiness and his samples were tested for coronavirus, the report of which returned as positive on Thursday night, the officials said.

After his controversial statement, the Trinamool Congress had lodged a police complaint against Hazra for maligning a public figure, who is a woman, thus violating the Constitution.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Trinamool Congress
Mamata Banerjee
Anupam Hazra

