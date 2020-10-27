BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained on way to protest against VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar was on Tuesday detained near Mamallapuram while she was on her way to participate in a protest organised by the BJP against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan over his "derogatory remarks" against women.

Khushbu and a few other BJP cadres were stopped at Muttukaadu, around 30 km from Chennai, by police who told them not to proceed to Chidambaram where the protest meeting was to be held.

When they refused, the police took them into their custody. "When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial and #CM of TN

@EPSTamilNadu, why we are denied of our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality?" she asked on Twitter after being detained.

When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied of our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality? — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 27, 2020

The BJP was to hold a protest march against Thirumavalavan for his comments against women quoting Manusmriti.

Further details are awaited.