BJP leader Pankaja Munde takes a two-month break

Amid the series of twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, BJP’s national general secretary Pankaja Munde decided to take a two-month break from active politics even as she vehemently denied that she was joining the Congress.

Pankaja hailed the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi describing him as a “global leader” and rejected “speculations like always” that she had recently met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

Pankaja Tai (43), as she is popularly known, is the daughter of the late Gopinath Munde and niece of the late Pramod Mahajan.

Pankaja's younger sister, Dr Pritam Munde is the MP from Beed.

For the past few years, Pankaja has been sidelined in Maharashtra politics and she is general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

“I have been working for the last 20 years…I need a break, I would take a break for two months,” Pankaja told reporters in her Worli residence in Mumbai.

To a barrage of questions, she said: “I am repeating ... .I am not retiring…it is just that I am taking a break of two months....I am really tired and I sincerely need a break."

“I have worked sincerely, keeping the party in sight. But I am confused with the goings-on now…I need to take a break for one or two months… I will do introspection,” she said.

In a lighter vein, she said: “In these two months please do not come with cameras and mikes.”

Pankaja, who was the rural development minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government, said: “There have been rumours and speculations after my defeat in the 2019 polls that I have been sidelined by the party (BJP). However, I don't need to prove myself. Reports surfaced of many other parties offering me positions, I did not take them seriously either. A plan was being set in motion to end my political career…I am not a backstabber.”

In the 2009 Vidhan Sabha polls, Pankaja lost the Parliament seat to her cousin Dhananjay Munde of NCP, who earlier this week was sworn in as a minister in the government.

Incidentally, earlier in the day, the cousins met and Pankaja wished Dhananjay for the future ahead.

“A TV channel aired false information about me meeting Gandhis. I consider this bringing disrepute to me…and I will take action against such publications,” she said, adding: “I have never met the Gandhis in person.”

Earlier Congress leaders including state Congress president Nana Patole and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat had said would be welcomed in Congress, if she joins.

On being asked, Fadnavis said: “I heard that Pankaja Tai has said that she would be taking a two months' break…we will speak to her…the party seniors would also speak to her on this issue....yes, now that the NCP has come, there could be an issue....we would talk and sort out."