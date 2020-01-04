BJP leader questions 'Pak love' of Cong

As Faiz Ahmed Faiz's revolutionary poem "Hum Dekhenge" triggered a storm in India, with some calling the work by the Pakistani poet as "anti-Hindu", BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday hit out at the Congress leaders' "love" for the neighbouring country.

The controversy on Faiz's poem began after a student recited it in IIT Kanpur during a protest on December 17 to express solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students who faced police action during anti-CAA protests.

IIT-Kanpur has formed a committee to inquire into a complaint against the recitation of the poem.

"They (Congress) love their (Pakistan) politicians and their statements. Pakistan says Indian Army kills civilians, Congress' Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad says the same. Pakistan says we have no right to take action on Article 370 (in Jammu-Kashmir), their Lok Sabha LoP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary says the same," he said.

"They love their (Pakistan) poets also. We are a country of Ghalib and Mir. We have Sahir Ludhianvi, Hasrat Jaipuri, Kaifi Azami.... Urdu is a Hindustani language and Pakistan has borrowed it... Why do they (Congress) love Pakistan's leaders, their statements, headlines of their media and even their poets," the BJP leader said.