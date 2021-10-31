Ghar wapasi? Rajib Banerjee likely to join TMC today

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee likely to join TMC today in Tripura

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 12:35 ist
TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the April-May assembly poll on a BJP ticket, is likely to join TMC on October 31 during general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Tripura, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

