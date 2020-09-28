BJP leader says 'I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I get infected by coronavirus', TMC files police complaint

A day after newly appointed BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said that he would hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he got infected with Covid-19, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) filed a police complaint against him.

Hazra made the remark at a BJP program at Baruipur in South 24 Paraganas district on Sunday arguing that he wanted to hug the Chief Minister after being infected by the virus to make her feel the plight of families of those suffering from Covid-19.

“BJP workers are fighting against a more dangerous enemy than Covid-19. They are battling against Mamata Banerjee...I have decided that if I get infected by the novel coronavirus I will hug Mamata Banerjee,” said Hazra. He also said that if BJP workers can fight against Mamata without a mask, they can do the same against Covid-19.

He said that the bodies of Covid-19 patients were treated in a “pathetic manner” by the TMC government as they were sometimes even burnt with kerosene.

TMC leaders in Siliguri in North Bengal lodged a police complaint against him. A former TMC MP, Hazra joined BJP last year. He unsuccessfully contested in the last Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket from the Jadavpur constituency.

His remarks drew severe criticism from the TMC leadership who said that such remark made by BJP leaders reflect the mindset of the party.

“Only a BJP leader can make such insensitive and offensive remark. It shows the mindset of the party,” said TMC MP Saugato Roy. He also said that he strongly condemns such remarks.