BJP leader seeks urgent hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2020, 12:08pm ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 12:13pm ist
Protesters from Shaheen Bagh shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration against India's new citizenship law at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on January, 29, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The Supreme Court asked a Delhi BJP leader on Tuesday to approach its mentioning officer to get an early date of hearing on his plea seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protestors from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.

"You go to the mentioning officer," the SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

Various arterial roads of Delhi have been facing traffic congestion due the protest.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass.

