BJP leader seeks urgent hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

The Supreme Court asked a Delhi BJP leader on Tuesday to approach its mentioning officer to get an early date of hearing on his plea seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protestors from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.
"You go to the mentioning officer," the SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.
Various arterial roads of Delhi have been facing traffic congestion due the protest.
Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass.
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe