BJP leader slams Obama, says 'atmosphere of good governance' in India under PM Modi

As BJP leaders have created a stir over Barack Obama's comment on Indian Muslims, the latest leader to jump the wagon is Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

In an interview with ANI, Naqvi lashed out at the former US president saying that if one does "bad propaganda" about India, no one will beleive it.

Obama made a reference to the rights of ethnic minorities in India during an interview and said if they are not protected, there is a strong possibility that the country “at some point starts pulling apart.”

He added that all sections in the Indian society are developing at present, including the minorities.

Taking a dig at Congress, the BJP leader said, "Today riots like 1984 are not happening in the country... Today all the sections of the society are realising the resolution of security and prosperity and are also becoming its partner."

He furthed added that instead of protecting the Muslims of the country, some people want to create trouble.

Lauding PM Modi's leadership, he said that "Today there is an atmosphere of security and good governance in the country and terrorists have also realised that the leadership of Narendra Modi is such that if anyone raises an eye on the security of the country, he will be taught a lesson."