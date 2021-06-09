BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets PM Modi

Adhikari met Modi at his residence a day after meeting the BJP's top brass

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 14:11 ist
Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI file photo

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Adhikari met Modi at his residence a day after meeting the BJP's top brass, including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This was the first meeting of Adhikari with the top leaders of the BJP after becoming the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Adhikari had defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a closely contested election in the Nandigram assembly segment.

Assembly Elections 2021

