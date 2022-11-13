BJP leaders meet to discuss 2024 elections

BJP leaders meet to discuss 2024 elections

BJP has already confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name as the candidate for 2024 general elections

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 13 2022, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 19:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders held a meeting chaired by BJP's National General Secretary B.L. Santoshat at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss the 2024 general elections.

According to the source, Presidents and in-charges of all states, excluding poll-bound state Gujarat, are taking part in the meeting. General secretaries were also available in the meeting.

Agenda of the meeting is 2024 general elections, state assemblies elections scheduled next year, reports on ongoing programmes and policies. National General Secretary B.L. Santosh will also review the progress reports.

Also Read: SP leader attacks BJP, alleges divisive issues like UCC being raised ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The meeting started at 11 a.m. and is still on.

BJP has already confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name as the candidate for 2024 general elections. On the other hand, the Opposition is trying to form an opposition front like Mahagathbandhan they made in 2019, to uproot BJP from Centre.

Congress has already started a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi to mark the preparation for the 2024 general elections.

India News
BJP
Lok Sabha elections

