BJP leaders of 12 eastern and northeastern states to meet ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Senior BJP leaders of 12 states in east and northeast India will meet in Guwahati on Thursday to strategise on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be attended by BJP's national general secretary BL Santosh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, party MPs and MLAs, and state unit presidents, among others.

A meeting of the party's core committee was held on Wednesday night to discuss the issues that will be taken up at the day-long Zonal Committee meeting, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion on the impact of the month-long 'Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan', held in June to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, he said.

The eight northeastern states have a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats with Assam having the highest of 14. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura have two seats each, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim have one seat each.

Among the eastern states, West Bengal has 42 seats, Bihar has 40 seats, Odisha has 21 and Jharkhand has 14 seats.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the assembly elections in Mizoram, which would be due later this year.

BJP leaders of the northern, central and western states will meet in New Delhi on July 7, and those of the southern states in Hyderabad on July 8.