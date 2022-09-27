BJP leadership in Delhi summons Uttarakhand CM Dhami over Ankita murder

The BJP top brass in Delhi has summoned Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami over the state government's handling of Ankita Bhandari's murder.

Ankita, a 19-year-old girl, was allegedly murdered by Pulkit Arya, the son of senior state BJP leader Vinod Arya, for "refusing prostitution bid" at a resort.

Party leaders told DH that the leadership called Dhami and expressed displeasure over handling the matter. The teenager's body was found in a canal. It was alleged that Arya and two accomplices murdered her after she refused a bid for prostitution.

Ankita was a receptionist at a resort run by Arya. Consequently, staff members have also alleged that the resort was used for prostitution and drug abuse.

Ankita's murder has led to a statewide furore, with angry villagers carrying out rallies against the BJP government in the state. A senior BJP leader, not wishing to be named, said that the Dhami government's steps have led to a tricky terrain in the state.

"The leadership was unhappy about Dhami's government demolishing the resort. It was soon reported that villagers then alleged that the resort had crucial evidence. They could have avoided that," said a senior leader. The RSS, too, it is learnt, is unhappy with how the issue has panned out.

In Delhi, Dhami also met tourism minister G Kishan Reddy. There is speculation that he might meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming week.

As part of corrective measures, the Uttarakhand state government has expelled Vinod Arya from the state unit; he has formerly served as a state government minister.

Pulkit's brother, Ankit, too, has been expelled from the party.

Pulkit Arya and the other two accused confessed to the crime after being arrested. They said that they had pushed Ankita, and she fell into a canal after she refused their demands.