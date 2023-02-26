BJP 'Mahila Morcha' to launch major outreach exercise

BJP 'Mahila Morcha' to reach out to women beneficiaries of govt schemes

As part of efforts to connect with women, party members have targeted one crore selfies with them in a year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2023, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 14:08 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's 'Mahila Morcha' will launch a major outreach exercise from Monday by contacting women beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central government nationwide.

As part of efforts to connect with women, party members have targeted one crore selfies with them in a year.

BJP's Mahila Morcha head Vanathi Srinivasan said the party's women wing will also launch an award ceremony in March in the name of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj to honour in every district 10 women who have made significant contributions in different fields.

Also Read | BJP tracks heartland harvest to reap electoral success later

She said the selfie exercise is part of the party's efforts to connect with women.

Members of the party's women wing will approach women voters in every district and tell them about the benefits of various government schemes, ranging from housing to cooking gas, toilets and opening bank accounts.

If these women have benefitted from any of these schemes, then party members will request them for a selfie with them, Srinivasan said, adding the entire exercise will be done through the NaMo app.

The programme will also help popularise these schemes among others, she said.

Over 25 crore women are believed to have benefited from the Jan Dhan scheme alone, under which bank accounts without any mandatory minimum balance are opened while the numbers of beneficiaries from other schemes also run into several crores.

Beneficiaries of various government schemes have been a targeted voting segment for the BJP, and their reach and popularity are believed to have played a role in the party's electoral successes.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Lok Sabha elections
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

BTS’s J-Hope starts military enlistment process

BTS’s J-Hope starts military enlistment process

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

Strides of pride

Strides of pride

And Tintin lives on

And Tintin lives on

DH Toon | A fine host

DH Toon | A fine host

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

 