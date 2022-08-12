BJP makes changes in party's Maharashtra leadership

Making changes in the organisational set-up after the party moved from Opposition to treasury benches, the BJP on Friday appointed Chandrashekar Bawankule as the Maharashtra president.
Ashish Shelar will be his Mumbai counterpart.
Bawankule (53) is a veteran OBC leader from Vidarbha while Shelar (49) is a firebrand leader from Mumbai.
Bawankule replaced Chandrakant Patil and Shelar would come in place of Mangalprabhat Lodha.
Both Patil and Lodha have been made cabinet ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.
The appointment of Bawankule and Shelar were notified by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh.
