BJP makes changes in party's Maharashtra leadership

Chandrashekar Bawankule has been appointed as the Maharashtra president

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 12 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 16:09 ist
Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Credit: Twitter Photo/@cbawankule

Making changes in the organisational set-up after the party moved from Opposition to treasury benches, the BJP on Friday appointed Chandrashekar Bawankule as the Maharashtra president. 

Ashish Shelar will be his Mumbai counterpart.

Bawankule (53) is a veteran OBC leader from Vidarbha while Shelar (49) is a firebrand leader from Mumbai.

Bawankule replaced Chandrakant Patil and Shelar would come in place of Mangalprabhat Lodha.

Both Patil and Lodha have been made cabinet ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

The appointment of Bawankule and Shelar were notified by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh.

