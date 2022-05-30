BJP makes pro-poor pitch ahead of Himachal, Gujarat polls

Making a pro-poor pitch ahead of polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he released the benefits under the PM-CARES for children on Monday, sought to give a 'report card' of his government, saying that his tenure has been devoted to the welfare and service of the poor.

This was a day before Modi was set to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' in Shimla, an event to mark the completion of eight years of his government at the Centre.

"My government has ensured the rights of the poor by increasing the use of technology. Now even the poorest of the poor believe that they will benefit from the schemes of the government," Modi said.

"As a member of the family, we have tried to reduce difficulties and improve the ease of living for the poor of the country," Modi said.

Taking the line further, BJP chief J P Nadda in a press conference in party headquarters, claimed that 'Gareeb Kalyan' (poor welfare) is the soul of Modi governance, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately said it was the Modi government that gave wings to the dreams of every Indian.

The 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', which Modi will address on Tuesday, will be attended by chief ministers, central ministers, state ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country.