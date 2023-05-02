BJP makes statements against Muslims only for political gains: M K Stalin

Terming Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s promise to end reservation benefits for Muslims in Telangana if his party came to power as a reflection of the BJP’s “grudge towards minorities”, DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday said such statements are being made by leaders of the saffron party only for “political gains.”

Answering questions as part of his 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One Among You), Stalin also stressed the need for fixing a time limit for Governors to sign bills passed by the Assembly into law and expressed the hope that more states will also pass a resolution like the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

To a question on Shah’s statement that the BJP will discontinue reservation benefits for Muslims if it comes to power, Stalin said Shah’s statements were against the Constitution of India as the word secularism is enshrined in the Constitution.

“His statements only show BJP’s grudge towards minorities. The Home Minister’s speech was made only for political gains. The BJP believes that spewing venom on Muslims is what satisfies Hindu. But the truth is otherwise. Majority of the people who don’t vote for BJP are also Hindus. These are the people who believe in brotherhood and peace,” he said.

“The BJP is spewing hatred (against Muslims) among a few and is projecting that this (anti-Muslim) is the mindset of the majority of the people…People are watching everything. We trust people and their conscience will never sleep,” he added.

On the resolution moved by him in the Assembly urging the President and Union Government to set a timeline for Governors to act on bills, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s voice is for the entire country as the state serves as the capital of social justice and state autonomy.

“There can be no insult to democracy than the Governor sitting on bills passed by the representatives of crores of people. That is why we are seeking a timeline for governors to decide on bills passed by the Assembly. I also believe other chief ministers will also support the resolution,” he said.

On Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s purported audio tape, Stalin suggested that the issue was closed as his colleague clarified his stand twice. “He gave an explanation twice. I have time only to work for people. I don’t want to provide further publicity to people who indulge in nasty politics,” he said.

Stalin also said the decision to withdraw the Factories (Amendment) Bill was based on his conscience. “Democracy is acting according to people’s will. The decision was based on this. We didn’t bring the legislation using our strength. We didn’t withdraw because of our weakness,” the Chief Minister added.