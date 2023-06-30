BJP making push for UCC with eye on LS polls: Shivpal

The Law Commission had on June 14 invited views from all stakeholders, including people and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

  Jun 30 2023, 16:08 ist
Shivpal Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in propaganda over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls.

"Whenever there are elections, these people indulge in this kind of propaganda. They don't have to do anything nor will they be able to do anything. They will continue to indulge in this kind of talk before elections," Yadav told reporters here when questioned on BJP's moves towards the UCC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a UCC, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

Read | Uniform Civil Code draft ready to be submitted to Uttarakhand govt, says panel head Ranjana Desai

The SP leader, who was in his constituency Jaswant Nagar to inaugurate a medical store, said the BJP government has no concern for issues like inflation, corruption, and unemployment.

On the attack on Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad in Saharanpur on Wednesday, Yadav alleged that law and order has completely collapsed under the BJP government.

People are neither safe in police stations nor in police custody, nor in courts and they are being killed openly. Criminals are moving about without fear, he charged.

Yadav asserted that it was the SP which actually did development works, provided roads, built bridges, gave many facilities to the public and also waived off loans of farmers.

