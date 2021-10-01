BJP may drop over 100 sitting MLAs in Uttar Pradesh

In an apparent bid to counter any possible anti-incumbency, BJP is likely to deny re-nomination to over one hundred sitting legislators in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held in March next year.

According to the sources in the state BJP in Lucknow, the saffron party has decided not to re-nominate the MLAs, who have not been active or with whom the party workers and leaders in their respective assembly constituencies are not happy.

''Those above the age of seventy and also those, who have been making statements against the state government, will not be repeated,'' a senior UP BJP leader here said while speaking to DH.

Sources said that the party was also conducting a survey to get the feedback of the workers in different constituencies to identify the possible candidates.

A few BJP legislators have been spewing venom against the state government, especially over its alleged mismanagement during the second wave of Covid-19. A few legislators hailing from the influential 'brahmin' community had also accused the state government of 'persecuting' the members of their community much to the discomfort of the leadership.

One of them, Rakesh Rathore, an MLA from the Sitapur Sadar assembly seat, had met Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav amid speculations that he could soon leave the saffron party and join the SP. At that time the SP leaders had claimed that as many as eight BJP legislators were in touch with them and could soon quit the BJP.

Earlier also several BJP lawmakers had expressed resentment over chief minister Yogi Adityanath's style of working and there were demands that he be replaced. The BJP central leadership however made it clear that Adityanath would be the party's face in Uttar Pradesh.

