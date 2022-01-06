BJP may need to get into the good books of regional parties

The confidence of the ruling BJP that usually does not squander a chance to proclaim having foreseen electoral victory seems to have faltered slightly with the presidential and Rajya Sabha polls approaching.

As Ram Nath Kovind finishes his term as President of India by July of this year, an electoral college of MPs and MLAs will gear up to elect a new President.

It is not just the presidential polls, but also elections to replace 75 soon-outgoing Rajya Sabha members (26 of these seats are BJP-held presently) that has the saffron party biting their nails. Also set in an electoral college system, the upper house polls will involve MLAs from particular state assemblies casting their vote.

The increasing aggression with which regional parties are gaining ground in states is posing a challenge to the BJP, a senior leader admitted in an interaction with The Indian Express.

While some opposition parties continue to bear clear-cut motives to topple the BJP’s presence, some allied parties have been seen forging a new distance.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are headed to polls soon and regional parties are proving to be a force to reckon with.

“With elections coming up, there is a greater mobilisation to occupy the anti-BJP space. There is also more dynamism in the regional parties’ opposition to the BJP...We cannot predict how it is going to be, but the party is conscious of this,” the BJP leader was quoted telling the publication.

As many as 11 of 75 Rajya Sabha seats are from the country’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party’s strength in the new assembly would be of much importance in this scenario.

Punjab is represented by 7 seats. The very state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stopped earlier by protesters, leading him to eventually return to the airport. The Congress-rules state has been marred with its own internal factionalism too, something the BJP has tried hard to capitalise on, but without much fruition. The BJP, therefore, are trying to ally with small parties alongside this.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are both represented by 6 seats each in the upper house. What is a common denominator for the BJP in these two states are rival parties having their numbers. Andhra Pradesh has 4 seats.

While the BJP enjoys a majority in the Lok Sabha, such is not the case in the Rajya Sabha. In order to make gains in the upper house, they have to try being on the good side of regional parties who make up the strength.

However, if the numerous interruptions in the Rajya Sabha during the Parliament’s Winter Session were an indicator, it was to the Modi-Shah led camp being shown they do not enjoy the favour of most regional parties such as the TRS or BJD.

