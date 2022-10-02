BJP may win comfortably in Gujarat, Himachal polls as AAP unlikely to be big factor: ABP-CVoter

BJP likely to win Gujarat, Himachal polls: ABP-CVoter

The survey also predicted that the Congress' numbers may further diminish

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 19:52 ist

BJP is likely to romp home comfortably in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections later this year as the AAP is unlikely to be a big factor, according to ABP-CVoter survey on Sunday. The survey also predicted that the Congress' numbers may further diminish.

In Gujarat, the ruling BJP is likely to improve its numbers from the current 99 to 135-143 seats out of 182 seats at the cost of Congress. Congress, which has 77 seats, is likely to get only 36-44 seats.

Also read: Kejriwal promises Rs 40 per day for upkeep of cows if AAP comes to power in Gujarat

AAP, which has been spending considerable time in Gujarat after its impressive victory in Punjab, is unlikely to win more than two seats, according to the survey. However, it may garner 17.4 per cent vote. 

Both Congress and BJP appear to be losing votes to AAP but the largest chunk is from the former. Congress which garnered 41.4 per cent votes may have to settle for 32.3 per cent, while the BJP which got 49.1 per cent may get only 46.4 per cent, according to the survey.

In Himachal Pradesh, the survey has projected that BJP can get 37 to 45 seats out of 68 seats, followed by the Congress with 21 to 29 seats. AAP is unlikely to have an impact in the state though it may garner 9.5 per cent votes.

