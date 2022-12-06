BJP might comfortably form govt in Himachal: CM Thakur

BJP might comfortably form govt in Himachal: CM Thakur

'We should wait till Dec 8', Jairam Thakur said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 08:24 ist
Himachal CM Jairam Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur remained hopeful that the Bharatiya Janata Party would buck the anti-incumbency trend in the hill state and form government again. 

Speaking to ANI, he said "Many of the exit polls are showing BJP forming govt while some show a neck-to-neck fight on a few seats. We should wait till Dec 8. According to our analysis, there's complete possibility of BJP comfortably forming the govt". 

While victory in Gujarat seems to be a foregone conclusion for Modi and co, exit polls suggest that they'll face much stiffer resistance from the Congress in the hill state. Leading up to the polling, BJP had touted the many developments in Himachal with the saffron party in power. However, Congress made some promises while also going after the BJP for splurging ahead of elections. 

AAP, however, don't seem too poised to make a mark in Himachal, though they are most likely to win the MCD polls in Delhi. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
BJP
AAP
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Jairam Thakur

What's Brewing

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

 