BJP might comfortably form govt in Himachal: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur remained hopeful that the Bharatiya Janata Party would buck the anti-incumbency trend in the hill state and form government again.

Speaking to ANI, he said "Many of the exit polls are showing BJP forming govt while some show a neck-to-neck fight on a few seats. We should wait till Dec 8. According to our analysis, there's complete possibility of BJP comfortably forming the govt".

While victory in Gujarat seems to be a foregone conclusion for Modi and co, exit polls suggest that they'll face much stiffer resistance from the Congress in the hill state. Leading up to the polling, BJP had touted the many developments in Himachal with the saffron party in power. However, Congress made some promises while also going after the BJP for splurging ahead of elections.

AAP, however, don't seem too poised to make a mark in Himachal, though they are most likely to win the MCD polls in Delhi.