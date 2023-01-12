BJP misusing officers to target ministers: Sisodia

BJP misusing Delhi officers to target ministers: Manish Sisodia on recovery notice of Rs 163 crore to AAP

Sisodia's charge came in the wake of a notice issued to the party, asking it to pay Rs 163.62 crore it allegedly spent on political advertisements

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 12 2023, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 13:04 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused BJP of wanting to have "unconstitutional" control over Delhi officers to have leverage over the city government.

Sisodia's charge came in the wake of a notice issued to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asking it to pay Rs 163.62 crore it allegedly spent on political advertisements in the garb of government advertisements.

He said that the BJP is misusing Delhi officers to target city government and ministers. "Stop misusing officials to target Delhi CM and allow us to work," he said.

Also Read — AAP gets Rs 163.62 cr recovery notice for political ads

The development came nearly a month after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements it published under the veneer of government advertisements.

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days, the sources said.

"If the AAP convener fails to do so, all consequential legal action including attachment of the properties of the party shall be taken in time bound manner, as per the earlier order of the Delhi L-G," a source said.

"Look at the illegitimate use of the unconstitutional control over Delhi's officers -- BJP asked Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity Secretary Alice Vaz (IAS) to issue a notice to recover the cost of advertisements given in outside states from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In Delhi's newspapers, the advertisements of several BJP CMs of other states are published and hoardings of their CMs are all over Delhi. Will costs of those be recovered from BJP CMs?" Sisodia asked.

"Is it for this reason that BJP wants to keep unconstitutional control over Delhi officers?" He said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manish Sisodia
Delhi
BJP
India News
Aam Aadmi Party
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 