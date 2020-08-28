BJP MLA from Yogi Adityanath's town says UP govt 'casteist', gets notice

BJP was left red-faced once again when senior party leader and lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's home town of Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agarwal accused his own government of being 'casteist' and a 'failure' on the law and order front joining a lengthening list of saffron party legislators cornering their own regime in the state.

Taking a serious view of the MLA's remarks, the state BJP on Friday served a show-cause notice to Agarwal seeking his explanation within a week.

In an audio clip, that went viral on social media, Agarwal was heard telling a BJP leader in Gorakhpur that this government was being run by the 'Thakur' community and advised him not to oppose them.

The MLA's remarks came, when the local BJP leader, who hailed from 'Bania' community, complained to him that some 'thakur' youths had been 'harassing' the daughters of a relative of his and sought Agarwal's help.

Agarwal had also tweeted that the state police provided shelter to the criminals.

While BJP MP from the neighbouring Bansgaon Lok Sabha seat Kamalesh Paswan lent support to Agarwal, the saffron party MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan sought the resignation of the MLA from the party.

Earlier also several saffron party legislators had raised a question mark on the state government's ability to fight corruption, provide succour to the common people and tame, what they termed an 'unbridled' bureaucracy.

Barely a few days back a senior BJP lawmaker had supported the opposition's allegation that the saffron party regime was 'targeting' the 'Brahmin' community. The MLA Deomani Dwivedi said that he would question the government on this issue.

Two other BJP MLAs had also said that corruption was at its 'peak' under the current dispensation.