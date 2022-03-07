BJP MLAs stage protest in WB Assembly over civic polls

BJP MLAs stage protest in West Bengal Assembly over civic polls

The Trinamool Congress had registered a massive victory in the elections to the municipal bodies for which polls took place on February 27

DHNS
DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Mar 07 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 14:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal Assembly witnessed uproar on Monday as BJP MLAs staged a protest in the Well of the House over the recently held civic polls.

Despite repeated requests by the Governor and Speaker, they refused to calm down.

As the BJP MLAs continued to raise slogans, TMC leaders too shouted out slogans to counter the Opposition.

The Trinamool Congress had registered a massive victory in the elections to the municipal bodies for which polls took place on February 27. Amid allegations of violence and rigging on the day of the polls, the party emerged strong to form boards in 102 of the 108 municipal bodies.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Assembly
BJP
TMC
Indian Politics
civic polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

 