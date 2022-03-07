BJP MLAs stage protest in West Bengal Assembly over civic polls

The West Bengal Assembly witnessed uproar on Monday as BJP MLAs staged a protest in the Well of the House over the recently held civic polls.

Despite repeated requests by the Governor and Speaker, they refused to calm down.

As the BJP MLAs continued to raise slogans, TMC leaders too shouted out slogans to counter the Opposition.

The Trinamool Congress had registered a massive victory in the elections to the municipal bodies for which polls took place on February 27. Amid allegations of violence and rigging on the day of the polls, the party emerged strong to form boards in 102 of the 108 municipal bodies.

