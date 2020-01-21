BJP MP Birender Singh quits Rajya Sabha

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Birender Singh has resigned from Rajya Sabha, months after he offered to quit from Narendra Modi's previous cabinet following his son getting ticket to fight Lok Sabha polls.

Singh's resignation was accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday. His term was to end on 1 August, 2022.

"Chaudhary Birender Singh, an elected member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the state of Haryana, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the chairman, Rajya Sabha, with effect from January 20, 2020," the communique from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

A former Congress leader who joined BJP in 2014 ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Singh was representing Haryana in the Rajya House. He was previously elected in August 2010 as a Congress MP before he resigned four years later.

BJP renominated him to Rajya Sabha in November 2014 and in 2016, he was elected again. He also served as a Cabinet Minister in Modi's first government.

In April last year after his son was fielded from Hisar Lok Sabha seat, he had written to then BJP president Amit Shah saying he was willing to quit the Cabinet as he wanted to set an example against dynastic politics. The BJP leadership had then refused to accept his request.