BJP MP demands Bharat Ratna for PM Modi

A BJP member of the Lok Sabha demanded on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Participating in a discussion on the Union Budget for 2023-24, G S Damor, the MP from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, said Prime Minister Modi is working for all sections of society, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"The prime minister should be given Bharat Ratna," he said.

Forty-eight persons have been conferred the Bharat Ratna so far.

Participating in the discussion, Congress member G S Aujla said unemployment among the youth is increasing in the country and the government should take steps to check it.

He said the opposition members do not abuse the prime minister, but only criticise him.

"You have to listen to the criticism...you are the prime minister of the country, nobody can abuse you in this country," Aujla said.

S I Jaleel of the AIMIM alleged that the government has slashed the budgetary allocations for minorities.

He also said the increase in lending rates by the RBI has put burden on the salaried people.