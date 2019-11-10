BJP MP injured as car overturns in Haridwar

BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat was injured on Sunday when his car overturned while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police sources said.

Though Rawat, the MP from Pauri, suffered some internal injuries in his shoulder and neck, he is out of danger, they said.

Rawat's driver and security personnel were also injured in the accident which occurred near Bhimgauda when the BJP leader was going from Delhi to Pauri in his car, the police sources said.

The car went off the road and overturned as the driver lost control of it while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The MP was rushed to a hospital in Haridwar and then referred to AIIMS in Rishikesh where he is undergoing treatment, the police sources said.

Rawat was earlier the state unit chief of the BJP.