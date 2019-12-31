BJP MP submits privilege notice against Kerala CM

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday submitted a notice to initiate a privilege motion against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after State Assembly passed a resolution terming the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as "illegal and unconstitutional".

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Rao alleged that the "unwarranted, baseless and motivated allegations" against the CAA were in "complete disregard" to the Parliamentary sovereignty and exclusive powers" to deal with citizenship matters.

Vijayan had moved the resolution in the Assembly on Tuesday, which was adopted with the support of CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala while BJP's lone MLA opposed it.

"The statements and actions of the Chief Minister constitute wanton and wilful violation of Constitutional positions. Vijayan's statements constitute a breach of Parliamentary privileges enshrined in Article 105 of our Constitution which deals with the powers, privileges etc of the Houses of Parliament and of the members and committees thereof," he claimed.

Rao said if the "misdemeanour and ill-conceived statements and actions" of Vijayan "go unchecked", it would set a "dangerous precedent and lead to administrative chaos and Constitutional mayhem".

Demanding that this issue be taken up at the meeting of the Privileges Committee scheduled for January 3, he said there is a need to initiate contempt proceedings against Vijayan.