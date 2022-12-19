BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi opposes same-sex marriage

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi opposes same-sex marriage

Within India, he said, same sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted by any uncodified person laws

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 18:37 ist
Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, he also said that the judiciary should not give a judgement in favour of same sex marriage. Credit: IANS Photo

Senior BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday opposed legalisation of same sex marriage, alleging that some Left-liberal people and activists want to impose western laws in the country while urging the government to strongly oppose any such attempt.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, he also said that the judiciary should not give a judgement in favour of same sex marriage, which is against the "cultural ethos" of the country.

Also Read | Cloud clinic for LGBT community in Bengaluru

"There should be a debate in Parliament and society. Some Left-liberals and activists want to imitate the west and impose such laws in the country. I hope the government will strongly oppose any such move," he said.

Within India, he said, same sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted by any uncodified person laws and codified statutes governing the institution of marriage in the country. "It would hence cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country," he said.

"Laws related to adoption, domestic violence, divorce and the right to stay in marital homes are associated with the institution of marriage between men and women. Moreover, marriage is an institution wherein both men and women live together and carry forward the human chain by producing children," he said.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Winter Session
LGBTQAI+
Sushil Kumar Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

 