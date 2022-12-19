BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi opposes same-sex marriage

Senior BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday opposed legalisation of same sex marriage, alleging that some Left-liberal people and activists want to impose western laws in the country while urging the government to strongly oppose any such attempt.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, he also said that the judiciary should not give a judgement in favour of same sex marriage, which is against the "cultural ethos" of the country.

"There should be a debate in Parliament and society. Some Left-liberals and activists want to imitate the west and impose such laws in the country. I hope the government will strongly oppose any such move," he said.

Within India, he said, same sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted by any uncodified person laws and codified statutes governing the institution of marriage in the country. "It would hence cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country," he said.

"Laws related to adoption, domestic violence, divorce and the right to stay in marital homes are associated with the institution of marriage between men and women. Moreover, marriage is an institution wherein both men and women live together and carry forward the human chain by producing children," he said.