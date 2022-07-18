BJP MPs Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre among Presidential poll absentees

BJP MPs Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dhotre miss Prez poll

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 20:17 ist
BJP MPs Sunny Deol (left) and Sanjay Dhotre (right) missed the Presidential polls on Monday, July 18, 2022. Credit: PTI Photos

BJP MPs Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre were among those who missed casting their votes in the Presidential poll on Monday.

While actor-politician Deol is abroad for medical treatment, Dhotre is in the ICU.

Also Read | Prez poll begins in Bihar Assembly, BJP MLA arrives on stretcher to cast his vote

Two MPs each from BJP and Shiv Sena, and one each from the BSP, Congress, SP and AIMIM were among those who did not cast their votes during the election.

BSP leader Atul Singh who is in jail could not vote.

Shiv Sena leaders, Gajanan Kirtikar and Hemant Godse, also did not vote.

Also Read | 11 states, 1 UT report 100% voting in Presidential poll

AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel also was among the eight who did not vote.

Senior leaders like Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came in a PPE, while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav came in wheelchairs to cast their votes.

Presidential Elections
Sunny Deol
BJP
Indian Politics
India News

