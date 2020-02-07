BJP M's Kirodi Lal Meena Uniform Civil Code Bill not introduced in Rajya Sabha

In an interesting turn of events, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday did not introduce his private member bill in Rajya Sabha seeking to kickstart the process of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) even as he placed another bill seeking special finance assistance for Rajasthan.

This came after CPI(M) Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Elamaram Kareem wrote a letter to the Secretariat asking them not to allow the introduction of the 'Uniform Civil Code in India Bill 2020', saying it violates the fundamental aspects of the Constitution and will "further aggrevate" the situation in the country at a time the country is witnessing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Meena's Bill seeks set up a National Inspection and Investigation Committee for the preparation of UCC and its implementation throughout the country. The BJP MP could not be reached for his version on why he did not move the Bill.

When the House assembled in the afternoon to take up Private Members' Bills, sources said, the Opposition MPs had mobilised some numbers and were all set to oppose the introduction of the Bill.

Meena's UCC Bill was listed as the seventh bill to be introduced but when his name was called by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, he was not present inside the House. In between, Opposition MPs were on their feet saying the Bill should not be introduced.

As Harivansh moved to the eighth bill, which was also of Meena, the BJP MP entered the House. Meena then introduced the Special Financial Assistance to the State of Rajasthan 2020 Bill, which seeks special funds for the welface of SCs, STs and OBCs and for the development, exploitation and proper utilisation of its resources.Meena also did not press for moving his bill on UCC, indicating that the BJP leadership had asked him not to go ahead with the Bill. It also indicated that the BJP was attempting to keep the issue under the carpet for the time being despite the issue was among one of its highlights in its manifesto.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, Meena said no government showed "proper will power" to implement the UCC because "the minorities, especially the Muslims believed that the UCC will lead to the violation of their personal laws".

"Under the UCC, a collection of laws will be prepared which will protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering the religion, which seems to be the need of the hour. In reality, this is the foundation stone of secularism. Such progressive reforms will not only help to end discrimination against women but also help in strengthening the secular structure and encourage integrity," the Bill, which is yet to be placed in the House, said.