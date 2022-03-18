BJP names candidates for Lok Sabha, assembly bypolls

BJP names candidates for Lok Sabha, assembly bypolls

The BJP also named its Rajya Sabha candidates from one seat each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 22:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Friday named Agnimitra Paul as its candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and Baby Kumari for Bochahan assembly bypoll from Bihar, in a snub to its ally Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) whose MLA's death necessitated the election. 

Paul will fight against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha. Asansol is going to the polls as its BJP MP Babul Supriyo had quit the party and also as an MP and joined the TMC. 

Also Read: Decision to quit BJP prompted by politics of hatred practised in party: Babul Supriyo

The BJP's decision to fight the Bochahan bypoll is significant.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahni has been targeting the BJP and also put up its candidates against the BJP in many seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections despite being part of the government in Bihar. 

The BJP also named its Rajya Sabha candidates from one seat each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura. They are Pabitra Margherita, Sikandra Kumar, S Phangnon Konyak and Manik Saha, respectively.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
India Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

The case for a menstrual leave policy

The case for a menstrual leave policy

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

 