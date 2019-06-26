BJP now has 76 RS MPs

BJP added another MP to its Rajya Sabha strength on Thursday by inducting the lone INLD lawmaker, Ram Kumar Kashyap, into the party.

With this, the BJP's numbers in the Rajya Sabha has risen to 76. Last week, four out of six TDP MPs joined the BJP.

Two INLD MLAs Zakir Hussain and Parminder Singh Dhul had also joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Besides Kashyap, two-time former MP from Kannur in Kerala A P Abdullakutty, who has been in the CPM and the Congress, also joined the BJP.

Abdullakutty was expelled from the CPM in 2009 for praising the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi. He then joined the Congress, which recently sacked him for yet again praising Modi.