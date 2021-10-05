'BJP only party which has rejected politics of caste'

BJP only party which has rejected politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement: Nadda

Nadda described youths as a catalyst of change and lauded the work done by the Yuva Morcha workers during the Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 22:41 ist
BJP president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI file photo

The BJP is the only party in the country which has rejected the politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement and corruption, its president J P Nadda said Tuesday.

Addressing the first National Executive Meeting of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Nadda described youths as a catalyst of change and lauded the work done by the Yuva Morcha workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other top BJP leaders also addressed the meeting.

The BJP said in a statement that Nadda lauded BJYM president Tejasvi Surya for his leadership during the difficult time of the pandemic.

Nadda said while other political organisations went under isolation during the time of crisis "our BJYM workers were on the streets helping people".

Nadda further said the BJP is the only organisation in the country which has rejected the politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement and corruption.

Saying that every BJP worker is a carrier of its ideology, party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh asked the young members to work for the organisation.

"We all are co-travellers on the path of our ideology. When there are carriers of ideology, there is no reason why our organisation's ideology is left behind," he said.

He further said it is vital to have actual youth in the Yuva Morcha, unlike other parties.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

J P Nadda
BJP
Indian Politics
Caste
Nepotism
Corruption

Related videos

What's Brewing

64 power plants have just 4 days of coal stocks left

64 power plants have just 4 days of coal stocks left

How a change in diet changed Maxwell's form

How a change in diet changed Maxwell's form

Climate change huge threat to humanity: Nobel winner

Climate change huge threat to humanity: Nobel winner

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

 