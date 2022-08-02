BJP, Opposition lock horns in Rajya Sabha over price rise

Opposition and ruling BJP MPs on Tuesday locked horns in Rajya Sabha over price rise with the former targeting the Narendra Modi government for “failing to tackle” inflation and “imposing taxes from everything from cradle to grave”.

On its part, the BJP MPs countered the Opposition arguments by blaming the global situation and claiming that the Opposition-ruled states did not oppose the imposition of GST on essential food items recently, a claim refuted by a number of non-BJP MPs.

Initiating the debate, CPI(M) floor leader Elamaram Kareem said the prices of essential commodities are on the rise in the last eight years of Modi government though there has been record production of food grains.

“The government should tax the rich and not the poor…There was no unanimous decision in the GST Council on imposing GST on essential items. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman had made an arbitrary statement and should withdraw it," he said.

RJD’s Manoj K Jha said India’s social policy approach is “cradle to grave” but the Modi government has “not left anything from cradle to grave” to impose GST. “Unemployment and inflation are linked to each other…You have the mandate but it does not give licence to do anything,” he said.

He also referred to claims in Lok Sabha that the Prime Minister gave free ration to the poor and said it robbed the dignity of the poor.

Trinamool floor leader Derek O’Brien said rising prices of essential commodities coupled with imposition of GST on pre-packed food items and unemployment is affecting the poor badly.

“The cess and surcharge has been increased to 20% from 10% ten years ago. Two-third of it is collected by the Centre, thereby reducing the states' share. The retail inflation is 7%. About 29% of youth are jobless in India. If we add 20, 7 and 29, what do we get? 56 inch,” he said referring to Modi’s remark about having a 56-inch chest to deal with the crisis.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said, “Modiji coined TOP – tomato, onion and potato. But now, all the prices of these are now top…People are fed up. In a democracy, the government should listen to the Opposition. But today it is not so…."

Samajwadi Party floor leader Ramgopal Yadav said some mistake has happened but blaming it on the global economy was not wise. “Withdraw the increase in GST on essential items. You can tax the rich more,” Yadav said.