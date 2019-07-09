BJP pressurising MLAs in K'taka to step down: IYC

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is "pressurising" MLAs to step down by using "unfair" means in Karnataka where the Congress-JD(S) coalition government is facing a crisis after several legislators of both the parties resigned.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) supporters took out a protest march from their office on Raisina Road towards the Parliament house. They were stopped midway by the police.

The IYC alleged that the BJP was indulging in "horse trading" in Karnataka.

"Using undemocratic and unfair means, the BJP in Karnataka is pressurising and influencing Congress-JD(S) MLAs to step down against the huge mandate," said Srinivas BV, IYC Vice President.

"The BJP is slaughtering democracy. It is now resorting to the undemocratic act of horse-trading in Karnataka," Srinivas alleged.

The BJP government at the Centre has been clearly "involved" in "blatant corruption" to succeed in the number game in Karnataka, he charged.

The Congress-JD(S)government has plunged into a crisis with several MLAs f both the parties submitting their resignations from the assembly on Saturday. The BJP has demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, saying his government was in 'minority'.

IYC national spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said the current phase of Indian democracy will be marked as a black chapter guided by "corrupt and wrong" practices of the BJP.

He said protests like the one in Delhi were held across the country by respective state units of IYC.