BJP punches holes in Priyanka's woman empowerment plank in UP

BJP has sought to punch holes in Priyanka Gandhi's ‘women’s empowerment’ poll plank for Uttar Pradesh, citing inclusion of only three women ministers in the Rajasthan council of ministers.

BJP leaders claimed that women leaders have got just 20 per cent share in the Rajasthan Council of Ministers, which saw addition of new faces over the weekend, against the announcement of reserving 40 per cent seats for women in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Priyanka had made the announcement in Uttar Pradesh recently to shore up the Congress’ prospects in the assembly elections early next year. The party had finished a distant fourth managing to win seven seats in the 403-member assembly.

“Rajasthan, where Congress is in power, of the 15 new ministers only three were women. It works out to be 20 per cent. But in UP, where Congress ranks at number four, it is making false promises of giving 40 per cent representation to women,” Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP’s Information & Technology Cell, said.

“This is the truth about the politics of double standards of Congress and the Gandhi family,” Malviya said.

Battling anti-incumbency over farmers’ protests and Covid-19 handling, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is seeking re-election on the twin planks of development and law & order, besides the huge benefits it expects on account of the construction of Ram Temple.

Samajwadi Party led by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is emerging as a formidable challenger to the BJP, while the Congress is trying to grab the attention of voters through big bang public events featuring Priyanka Gandhi.

BJP has taken the lead in campaigning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having addressed a couple of public rallies in the state and increasing his visits to the state for official programmes.

The SP too has struck crucial alliances with regional parties as it seeks to project itself as an inclusive party and not limited to a particular community.

