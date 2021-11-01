BJP pushes brand Modi in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Amid the realisation that local leadership is likely to face strong anti-incumbency in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the BJP has gone for a big push brand Narendra Modi.

After telling Uttar Pradesh electorates the victory of Yogi Adityanath in 2022 is necessary for the win of Modi in 2024 General Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought a repeat mandate for the party in Uttarakhand by flagging how “Modi brought road and rail infrastructure projects worth Rs 85,000 crore to the state during his tenure”.

“I had once said Uttarakhand was created by Atal ji and Modi ji will build it. My words have come true. The Modi-Dhami team will bring prosperity to every home,” he said.

Battling performance issues and internal dissension in the party-led government, the BJP has had three chief ministers in the hill state in the past year and the incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami is considered a political greenhorn.

Hence the party is banking big on Modi’s charisma to win the state.

On Friday while addressing a party event in Lucknow, Shah brought Modi directly into the picture for UP polls saying Yogi Adityanath has to become chief minister in 2022 for Narendra Modi to be sworn in as the prime minister again in 2024.

“When Modi Ji is the prime minister, he gives all that is required by Uttar Pradesh. The foundation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which has to be won under the leadership of Modi Ji will be laid in the 2022 Assembly elections here,” Shah said.

The BJP believes that Modi is still their best bet when they go in for elections even in states.

