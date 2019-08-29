BJP pushing country towards one-party rule: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of pushing the country towards a presidential form of government and one-party rule.

She accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of muzzling the voices of dissent in Jammu and Kashmir with brute force.

“Where are they heading? I think it is heading towards a presidential form of government. I am making this prediction today: one election, one leader, one political party, one emergency. India is heading towards a presidential form of government. Did our freedom fighters fight for this?” said Mamata.

She was addressing a gathering at a rally of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (student’s wing of the Trinamool Congress).

She further alleged that the BJP was either buying out other parties or forcing their leaders to join them through intimidation by Central agencies.

Referring to the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, she said, “They are either buying out other parties or forcing them to take its side by intimidating them with Central agencies. The government in Karnataka collapsed due to horse-trading but no one said anything,” said Banerjee.

“What is happening in Kashmir? They (Centre) are silencing everyone with guns. No one can speak,” said Mamata.

She scoffed at BJP leader Mukul Roy’s claim that 107 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and warned the saffron party that weakening TMC is going to be an uphill task for them.

The chief minister also said that she was ready to go to jail but will never bow down to the “communal politics” of the BJP.