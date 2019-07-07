BJP reaches out to dissident MLAs

In a fresh development, BJP seems to have reached out to the dissident Congress-JD(S) legislators, who are camping in Mumbai.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who is close to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, was seen going inside the Sofitel Hotel in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra BJP unit has refused to comment on the developments.

"I know about it only through media. I am busy with the party membership drive," Lad said when asked about the political developments in Karnataka and the presence of the MLAs from the neighbouring hotels.

A senior Maharashtra BJP leader, when contacted by DH, refused to comment.

"I have no comments on this issue," he said.