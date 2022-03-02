BJP reiterates demand for Nawab Malik's resignation

Describing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government as "Dawood-samarpit-sarkar", Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the demand of resignation of Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

However, the NCP after a high-level review meeting chaired by party supremo Sharad Pawar, ruled it out.

“We will be making some revelations during the Budget session of Maharashtra Legislature,” Fadnavis said.

Leading the opposition charge, Fadnavis announced the decision to boycott the customary tea meeting hosted by the Chief Minister on the eve of the Legislature session.

Malik, the state Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson, was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving property deals and monetary transactions with people linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

“How can you have deals and money transactions with people associated with Dawood Ibrahim?” Fadnavis asked, adding that by not taking the resignation of Malik, the MVA government is defying Constitutional norms.

He wondered how the government is going out of its way to save Malik, as "such a thing has not happened in Maharashtra or India". “Association with people inimical to India cannot be tolerated…it is unfortunate that the government whose head is Shiv Sena leader (Thackeray) is standing behind such a person,” he said.

State NCP President and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said that after Malik’s arrest, the government has made amply clear that there was no question of his resignation. “Let the BJP create any ruckus in the House. Our stand remains unchanged - no resignation means no resignation,” Patil said.

