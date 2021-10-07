BJP's candidates list for bypolls to LS, Assembly seats

BJP releases list of candidates for bypolls to Lok Sabha, Assembly seats

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 07 2021, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 13:39 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its list of candidates for bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats in UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 16 Assembly seats of various states scheduld to be held on October 30. 

The saffron party has fielded Shivaraj Sajjanar for Hangal Assembly bypolls in Karnataka and Brigadier Khushal Thakur for Mandi Lok Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh. 

Here's the full list of BJP candidates for bypolls:

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Karnataka
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 