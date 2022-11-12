BJP releases list of six more candidates for Gujarat polls; all seats in first phase covered

BJP releases 2nd list of 6 candidates for Gujarat polls

December 1 and December 5 and counting of votes will be done on December 8

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 12 2022, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 15:48 ist
Candidates can file their nomination forms for the first phase till 14 November. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for six more seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections. With this, the ruling party has announced the names of candidates for all 89 seats, out of the total 182, that will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phase elections.

Overall, the BJP has so far named candidates for 166 Assembly segments as it had issued the first list of 160 candidates on November 9. Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5 and counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Also Read — Gujarat Polls: Daughter of Naroda Patiya riots convict gets BJP ticket

Candidates can file their nomination forms for the first phase till 14 November. As per its second list, in Bhavnagar East constituency, the BJP has fielded Sejal Pandya instead of Vibhavriben Dave, who was a minister in the erstwhile Vijay Rupani-led government.

From Dhoraji seat, the party has given a ticket to former vice-chancellor of Saurashtra University Mahendra Padaliya. The party has fielded Mulu Bera from Khambhalia seat, Dheliben Odedra from Kutiyana, Hitesh Vasava from Dediapada (ST-reserved seat) and Sandeep Desai from Choryasi seat

