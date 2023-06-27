BJP releases manifesto for Bengal panchayat elections

The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

The saffron party's manifesto was released in its Salt Lake office in Kolkata in an event attended by state party chief Dr Sukanta Majumdar, and senior party leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, and Agnimitra Paul.

The three-tier panchayat polls across 20 districts in the state and two-tier polls in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will be held in a single phase on July 8.

Counting of votes will take place on July 11.

More to follow...