BJP releases manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, promises Uniform Civil Code, reservation for women

The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls with a push for Uniform Civil Code and jobs for women if the party returned to power in the state, which has had a trend of throwing the incumbent government out of power.

Releasing the manifesto, party leader J P Nadda promised bringing the Uniform Civil Code, creating 8 lakh jobs in a phased manner and setting up 5 new medical colleges.

"BJP Govt will launch a program 'Shakti' under which Rs 12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They'll be connected to 'Himteerth' circuit'," Nadda said.

The saffron party also promised to conduct survey of Waqf properties in Himachal to stop any illegal use.

BJP also launched a separate manifesto for women. Girl students in classes 6-12 to get cycles, those pursuing higher education to get scooty, J P Nadda said. The party also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

