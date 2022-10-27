BJP replies to EC on freebies vs welfarism

The BJP has told the Election Commission that it has no objections to the EC's suggestion that political parties should also submit the financial viability of their poll promises.

In its reply to the EC seeking the views of political parties on amending the model code of conduct (MCC) relating to poll promises, the BJP has sought to distinguish between freebies, such as free electricity, and welfarism, like free rations during the pandemic and affordable housing.

According to a party leader, the BJP has said parties should emphasise voter empowerment and capacity building rather than increase people's dependency on freebies such as free electricity. Apart from seeking their views on amending the MCC, the EC had also asked parties to provide authentic information to voters on the financial viability of their poll promises by October 19.

Read | CAG looks for ways to 'red-flag' freebie culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged the issue of freebies in some of his public meetings since June, including most recently on Saturday while addressing the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh's Satna via videoconferencing. Several Opposition parties, especially Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, have criticised the PM's remarks. Parties such as the Congress have said the EC had no business entering into the debate on welfarism versus freebies.

The BJP leader told PTI that giving homes and free rations differ from providing free electricity. Housing is essential, and providing a home is a one-time help. Free rations started during the Covid crisis when people lost their jobs. Both, the BJP leader explained, are welfare measures and cannot be equated with free electricity.

The AAP has provided free power in Delhi and Punjab and promised a similar measure in poll-bound Gujarat. In poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, CM Jai Ram Thakur launched a free electricity scheme. The Supreme Court has also observed that the issue concerning freebies is important and requires debate.