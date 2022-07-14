BJP retains Piyush Goyal as Rajya Sabha leader after minister wins third term

BJP retains Piyush Goyal as Rajya Sabha leader

The saffron party will also have to pick its deputy leader in the Upper House of Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2022, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 15:58 ist
BJP has retained Piyush Goyal as Rajya Sabha leader. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP has retained Union minister Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for him to continue as the Leader of the House following his election to Parliament for a third term.

Goyal (58) was the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha prior to his third term as well, so it will be a mere formality necessitated by his fresh term.

Also read | Exports likely to record reasonable level of growth in 2022-23: Goyal

Sources said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has communicated its decision to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The saffron party will also have to pick its deputy leader in the Upper House of Parliament as the term of former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who held the position, ended recently.

