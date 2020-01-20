BJP rewards its common workers: Shah's message as he passes the baton to Nadda

Handing over the party's baton to JP Nadda, outgoing BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said the party doesn't function on the basis of casteism and dynasty and has a vibrant democracy that rewards its common workers.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here after Nadda was elected as the saffron party chief, Shah looked back at his five-and-a-half-year tenure with satisfaction.

"In the last five years, the party expanded its footprint across the country, won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and registered victories in many states where it never dreamt it will. The party become the world's largest political party," he said.

Shah emerged on the national scene after the BJP won 71 seats out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 elections under his guidance as to the party's general secretary and in-charge for the state.

Later, he was unanimously elected as the BJP president and the party won many states for the first time such as Haryana, Assam and Tripura among others under his stewardship.

While the BJP expanded to new territories under Shah, it also consolidated its presence and emerged as the winner in Maharashtra, Uttrakhand and Jharkhand. The massive victory in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh also came during his tenure.

But BJP's electoral highs under Shah were interspersed with some setbacks as well, with the party facing defeats in Delhi and Bihar.

His most challenging year was the year of the general election: 2019.

The party had lost three key states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh -- as it headed for the Lok Sabha elections.

But it made a remarkable comeback and registered a bigger victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections -- winning 303 seats on its own -- compared to 2014.

Shah, who is known as a tough taskmaster, on Monday said he might have been strict with the party workers at times but that was in the larger interest of the organisation.

On completion of his tenure, Shah said he might have made some mistakes but he got cooperation and support from all party workers across the country.

Shah, who is the party's most successful president till date in terms of electoral victories, has left an everlast impression on the BJP and it will be a tough task for his successor to replicate his successes.

Applauding Shah's contribution to the party as its president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "His tenure will always be remembered."

Modi said it is a challenging task for the party to keep fighting when it is in power, but under Amit Shah's leadership, it remained active and worked day and night and expanded across the country, which is amazing.

Wishing Nadda well for the future, Shah said the party will touch newer heights under his leadership and urged the partymen to work hard to widen its base further.